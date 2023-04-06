Louise O’Reilly TD meets with business stakeholders and enterprise agencies in San Francisco

Speaking after a series of meetings with business stakeholders, enterprise agencies, and the Irish Consulate in San Francisco, Sinn Féin spokesperson on Enterprise, Trade, and Employment, Louise O’Reilly TD, praised the strong business relationship between Ireland and America and pointed out the symbiotic benefits of the relationship.

Teachta O’Reilly said:

“The relationship between the island of Ireland and America is a deep and meaningful one. The countries share much in terms of history and have many common bonds.

“Commerce and enterprise are an example of an extremely meaningful connection between the two countries.

“Yesterday I held a full day of meetings in San Francisco to discuss this relationship.

“Across the day I met with representatives of the Bay Area Council, IDA Ireland, and Enterprise Ireland.

“The meetings covered a variety of topics such as the volatility affecting the tech sector, banking turbulation in America and Europe, inward investment, scope for growing Irish SME exports to North America, and the housing crisis.

“I look forward to making more connections in the coming days with business stakeholders and engaging with the vibrant Irish-American community in San Francisco about Irish Unity.”