New Derry to Heathrow flight an ‘exciting opportunity’ - Delargy

Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy has said new direct flights from Derry to Heathrow is an ‘exciting opportunity’ and will help connect Derry to major world destinations.

The Foyle MLA said:

“I am delighted that new direct flights from City of Derry Airport to Heathrow in London will begin on 6 May.

“This is exciting as opportunity that will open up connections from the north west to the US and other major destinations across the world.

“We need to continue strengthening connections to City of Derry airport to boost the local economy and ensure there is a direct link to the north west for international investors.

“I look forward to seeing these new flights started.”