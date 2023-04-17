Mary Lou McDonald TD responds to judgement in Regency case

"The murder of David Byrne in 2016 was a brutal and callous crime which brought the full extent of the threat posed by organised crime networks in this country into sharp focus. Today, there were two successful convictions in relation to the shocking attack at the Regency Hotel. I commend the Gardaí and the Courts for their work, and I know that the Gardaí will not cease in their efforts until those responsible for the murder are brought to justice.

“I also know that the Gardaí will continue to investigate and confront organised crime within the community and they have my and my party’s full and wholehearted support in this endeavour.

“The Gardaí and the criminal justice system must continue to effectively and relentlessly target the organised crime bosses, their operations and their assets and be given all the resources and powers they need.

“We need targeted and substantial investment in community development, education and employment, particularly in those areas of our cities where organised crime gangs are recruiting members and where their malign influence has had a devastating effect on social cohesion.

“In relation to false and deeply offensive comments made about me during the course of this trial, I want to set out the facts.

“I have never met Gerard Hutch. I have never received money or electoral support from Gerard Hutch. The record shows, that I have stood resolutely on the side of the community in the fight against criminal gangs, drug dealers and anti-social elements, and I will continue to do so.

“Jonathan Dowdall should never have been a member of Sinn Féin. Had I known what he would become involved in he would not have been a party member for one minute, never mind running for public office – I would not tolerate that.”