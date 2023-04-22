Largest ever team of Sinn Féin candidates to stand in 18 May council election – Kearney

Sinn Féin MLA Declan Kearney has said the party is standing its largest ever team of candidates for election to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council on 18 May.

Speaking after candidates lodged their nomination papers at the council’s Mossley Mill offices, the Sinn Féin national cathaoirleach announced his party will field candidates in every District Electoral Area across the borough.

“In this local council election Sinn Féin is fielding our largest ever number of candidates for election to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council (ANBC).

“For the first time we will contest every single District Electoral Area in the Antrim and Newtownabbey district. This decision reflects the expansion and strength of the Sinn Féin throughout South Antrim, and our commitment to work for everyone in the community.

“I am delighted that local ratepayers will have the opportunity to vote for Sinn Féin council candidates in each part of this constituency, from Toome to Ballyclare, and Crumlin to Three Mile Water.

“Our clear objective is to elect more Sinn Féin councillors and increase the size of the party team in the borough council. We want to build on the progressive political leadership which Sinn Féin has been providing throughout South Antrim.

“We are also committed to electing more female Sinn Féin representatives locally, and so 50% of our ten candidates seeking election are women.

“This will give the electorate an unprecedented opportunity to significantly influence the gender balance of the local council chamber, and also promote the equality of women in local politics and society.

“Sinn Féin is standing a confident and experienced team of candidates combining age and different experiences.

“These candidates, are individually and collectively committed to working for all, by delivering positive, progressive leadership across the ANBC area, and ensuring local ratepayers from all sections of the community have full access to the standard of public services to which they are entitled.”