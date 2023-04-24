Massive scaling-up of affordable and social housing needed - Mary Lou McDonald TD

Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald today said: “A massive scaling-up of affordable housing and social housing is required and I don’t think the government appreciates the scale of that task. I have seen nothing from Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael so far to suggest the kind of step-change that is needed to deal with the scale of this crisis.”

Teachta McDonald said:

“We have been in the midst of an unprecedented housing crisis for more than a decade. The situation is very acute for our young people, for our public services and for business.

“A massive scaling-up of affordable housing and social housing is needed. I don’t think the government appreciates the scale of that task. They are tinkering around the edges rather than dealing with the crisis. They are now clearly panicking because time is running out for them.

“The test of all of this will be whether or not housing becomes more affordable and whether or not housing becomes available.

“But I have seen nothing so far to suggest the kind of step change that is needed at this time.

“They have plenty of resources available to them so they have no real excuse other than their own incompetence.”