Firearms consultation must be extensive - Pa Daly TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Justice, Pa Daly TD, has today called for the forthcoming consultation on the report of the Firearms Expert Committee to be as extensive as possible.

The Committee released its report last month and makes a number of proposals in relation to the regulation of firearms.

Teachta Daly said:

“Sinn Féin recognises the important social and environmental role played by game clubs and other types of firearms ownership, but safety and security will be an important part of any new regulatory regime.

“Regulations and the licensing of firearms must be prepared in a considered manner. Through engagements with the Minister and Department, we understand the report of the Firearms Expert Committee to be advisory.

"The government are now moving to the consultative phase and no legislation has been proposed yet. This should only be drafted after the consultation has been completed.

“Sinn Féin wishes to see an extensive consultation with all stakeholders, now that the initial Advisory Report has been completed.

"Certainty and consistency in licencing and information on the progress of applications are part of the minimum requirements we would like to see.

“Accordingly, Sinn Féin calls for any consultation to be as open and considered as possible, with meetings and submissions from concerned groups a priority.

"The government should work towards consistent and workable legislative proposals.”