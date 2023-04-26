Health committee should examine review of abortion services – David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health, David Cullinane TD, has said that the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Health should be sent the review of abortion services “without delay and accompanied by all related documents".

The Waterford TD said that the committee is “appropriately placed” to examine proposed legislative changes and the provision of abortion services.

Teachta Cullinane was responding to the pending publication of the Independent Review of the Operation of the Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy Act) 2018 by the Department of Health today.

Teachta Cullinane said:

“The review of abortion services and the termination of pregnancy act should be examined in full by the Oireachtas Health committee. The full body of research should be sent to the committee without delay and accompanied by all related documents.

“The committee is appropriately placed to examine the evidence, analysis, and recommendations compiled in the Independent Review.

“The committee can give due attention to each of the issues and engage with stakeholders to tease out legislative and operational changes or unintended consequences.

“Sinn Féin supports removing barriers such as the 3 days wait and the criminalisation of genuine medical advice. The Committee will need to examine all of the recommendations in detail.

“This is about making sure what was proposed and agreed by the Oireachtas, following the referendum, works for women.

"It is about learning from the operation of the Act to date and improving services in line with the mandate prescribed by the referendum in 2018.”