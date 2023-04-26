Family of murdered councillor Patsy Kelly vindicated by damning Police Ombudsman report - Begley

Sinn Féin MP Órfhlaith Begley has said the Police Ombudsman report into the 1974 murder of Patsy Kelly is ‘damning’ and said his family have been vindicated today.

Speaking after meeting with the Police Ombudsman along with the Kelly family, the West Tyrone MP said:

“The Police Ombudsman’s report into the 1974 killing of local independent councillor Patsy Kelly has exposed damning levels of cover-up, collusion and a failure by the RUC to properly investigate this brutal murder.

“Patsy Kelly was abducted in Trillick, murdered and dumped in Lough Eyes by members of the British Army’s Ulster Defence Regiment (UDR) and discovered weeks later by a local fisherman.

“I support the family’s call for an inquest to uncover exactly what happened to their husband and father and to allow their campaign for truth and justice to move forward.

“Patsy’s family have displayed huge courage, dignity and determination in their campaign for truth and justice over the last five decades. They have been vindicated today.

“I want to particularly commend Patsy's widow Teresa and his children who have never given up, and despite obstacles put in front of them by the British state, they have remained steadfast.

“The British Government is again attempting to close down families' right to truth and justice through the courts with its cruel and callous Legacy Bill which is about one thing - cover up.

“This plan should be scrapped and the legacy mechanisms agreed with victims, families, parties and the two governments at Stormont House in 2014 should be implemented.”