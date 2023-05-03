AGRI committee warmly welcomes MacManus’s Young Farmers delegation in Brussels

Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus recently hosted a delegation of young farmers to Brussels. The delegation included members of Macra, young farmers, alongside teaching staff, studying agricultural courses in Ballyhaise Agricultural College, and Dundalk Institute of Technology.



Speaking after the visit Chris MacManus said:



“This visit to the European Parliament was an important opportunity to engage with issues affecting farmers, especially young farmers in Ireland who are facing the challenges of rising costs, land-grabbing, increasing regulatory burdens instigated at an EU level, and general challenges facing rural Ireland.”



“In order to receive a wider perspective the group met a number of key stakeholders from across the spectrum. The farmers had a number of productive meetings with the European Commission, the Irish Farmers Association, and the European Policy Office of the World Wildlife Fund to get a perspective on policy-making, advocacy, agriculture and sustainability.”



“I also brought the group into a sitting session of the European Parliament’s agriculture and rural development committee to hear me present the Irish position on the report on generational renewal, where they received a warm welcome and a round of applause.”



“This was a very successful and worthwhile trip and the young farmers provided essential insight into their views on generational renewal and challenges facing young farmers today, and I look forward on hosting another delegation soon.” ENDS

