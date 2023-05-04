Réada Cronin TD appointed to Defence Portfolio

North Kildare TD Réada Cronin is to be the new Sinn Féin junior Spokesperson on Defence. Her promotion was confirmed by Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald as part of the reshuffle to prepare the party for the next General Election.

Teachta Cronin said:

“I’m delighted to be appointed to the Defence portfolio, working alongside Foreign Affairs and Defence spokesperson Matt Carthy and the Sinn Féin team on this important area. Especially now at a time when it is important for the State to renew its commitment to our Defence Forces.

“Firstly, in order to value and reciprocate their loyalty and outstanding service and secondly, to make sure they are at optimum capacity and capability to fulfil their functions here at home and overseas.

“I’m aware, too, that my appointment comes at a time when the revelations of the Women of Honour continue apace and these proud public servants are seeking the required action on their alarming, dangerous and degrading experience within our Defence Forces. I look forward to supporting survivors as they continue to seek justice.

"The Defence Forces' most important asset are the brave and determined men and women that make up their ranks and I am committed to ensuring that they get the fair treatment and respect that they deserve.

“Equally, despite certain political kite-flying suggesting otherwise, the majority of our people are still intent on retaining our neutrality and I will be working to make sure our neutrality is protected. I believe this young and still-unfinished Republic has a key role to play in peace-making and peacekeeping and in bringing humanitarian aid, with our distinctly Irish heart and voice and insight, to wherever it is needed in the world. We must build on our already-excellent international credentials, standing and experience in this area.

“With our Defence Forces headquartered in Kildare, and so many in the county serving or having served with loyalty and distinction, I am determined to work day in and day out as a local TD to ensure that their voices are heard. They can be confident that I will continue to work relentlessly to advocate for North Kildare and ensure that all our communities get a fair chance.

"Sinn Féin are ready to fight the next General Election – and I am proud to be part of a team with the ideas, ambition and experience ready to deliver real change in government.

“As we enter the last quarter of this government, it is clear that Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are out of ideas and out of ambition. The longer they remain in office the more damage they will do. That is why we need change and a General Election as soon as possible.”