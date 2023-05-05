Future of GP services at Racecourse Medical secured - Ferguson

Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson has welcomed confirmation that the future of Racecourse Medical Centre in Shantallow has been secured.

The Foyle MLA said:

“I am pleased that a new contractor has been appointed to deliver GP services at Racecourse Medical Centre.

“This will secure the future of one of the biggest GP surgeries in the city and give certainty to the hundreds of patients who rely on these services.

“Sinn Féin and others have worked with the Department for Health for months now to find a solution and protect GP services in this practice.

“We need an Executive formed now and a health minister in place to invest in the health service and ensure people have first-class services.”