Campaign to bring Dublin waste collection back into public ownership brought to Leinster House - Cllr Daithí Doolan

The campaign to take Dublin’s waste collection service back into public ownership takes a major step forward this afternoon when campaigners take their demands to TDs and Senators in Leinster House.

Speaking ahead of the Oireachtas briefing, organised by Sinn Féin, Forsa and Siptu, Cllr Daithí Doolan, chair of Dublin City Council’s Remunicipalisation Working Group, said:

“This is a significant step in our campaign. Our coalition of political parties and trade unions are bringing our demands to the Dáil. Members of the Oireachtas will be left in no doubt what needs to be done to bring the bin collection back into public ownership where it belongs.

”The recent report by the Institute of Public Administration highlighted that Dublin is the wild west of waste collection services in Europe. The bin companies no longer serve the interest of householders or the environment. This cannot be allowed to continue. The public deserves better than this.

“Today’s event is significant. It is being organised by Sinn Féin, Forsa and SIPTU. Ultimately taking the bin service back into public ownership will require the Government introducing legislation to allow Dublin City Council take back the service. We will be asking TDs from all political parties and Senators to support introducing this legislation as soon as possible.

“Across Europe, the momentum is behind taking local services back under the control of local authorities. Today is an opportunity to become part of that change and to take the bin service back into public ownership.

“This will be a benefit to householders struggling with the cost of living crisis and will also benefit tackling climate change.”