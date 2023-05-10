GAA must remove paywall and keep inclusion at its core - Chris Andrews TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Sport, Chris Andrews TD, has called on the GAA to "remove the paywall for high profile matches, and keep inclusion at its core".

Teachta Andrews said:

"The GAA, since its formation, has always placed community at its core. They are central to almost every community across Ireland.

"Our native games are among the best in the world, and they deserve as wide of an audience as possible. They should not be hidden behind a pay wall.

"The GAA has kept some of the best hurling so far this year hidden behind a paywall and has also removed cash turnstiles at stadiums.

"These measures have been accurately described as 'invisible barriers' and are particularly harsh on older GAA supporters.

"Ease of access to watch our native sports and inclusion should be to the core of the GAA.

"We don’t want to see GAA drifting into a corporate profit driven model of operation.

"I call on the GAA to listen to the wider GAA community and to start removing these paywalls.

"I’ve requested the GAA and RTÉ appear before the Joint Committee on Tourism, Culture, Arts, Sport and Media to address the issues being encountered as a result of these policies."