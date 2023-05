Ni Chuilin appeals to public for information

Sinn Fein MLA Carál Ni Chuilin has appealed for people to bring forward information to the police following a serious attack on a woman in the Oldpark Cliftonville area of North Belfast last night.

The North Belfast MLA said:

“Last night a woman was assaulted in the Oldpark Clifonville area of North Belfast.

“A police officer also sustained injuries during this incident.

“I would urge anyone with any information to bring it forward to the PSNI."