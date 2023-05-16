Reports of doctors leaving Daisy Hill deeply concerning – Brady

Sinn Féin MP Mickey Brady has said news that a number of medical staff have left Daisy Hill Hospital is deeply concerning.

The Newry and Armagh MP said:

“Reports that a number of medical personnel have ‘ended their tenure' at Daisy Hill Hospital is deeply concerning.

“More concerning is the claim that one of the reasons behind these exits is that doctors feel they do not have proper supports in place to carry out their work safely.

“We will be requesting an urgent meeting with the Southern Trust to find out what they are doing to not only recruit sufficient staff into Daisy Hill but to retain them as well.

“We acknowledge the very real challenges facing the Trust amid savage Tory cuts. However the Trust must ensure that staffing levels are maintained to a proper level to ensure doctors can treat patients safely and with confidence.

“The difficulties in recruiting people to work and to stay in our health service, is one of the very real consequences forced upon us by 12 years of Tory cuts to public services.

“One party’s refusal to form an Executive has blocked a three-year budget and further investment in the health service to hire more doctors and nurses. This collapse of the Executive has left health workers and health and social care services at the mercy of cruel Tory cuts.

“We need an Executive formed now and all parties working together with a local health minister to prioritise health and fix the problems.”