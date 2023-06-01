Sheehan welcomes news that youth and early years cuts will be halted

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has said news that cuts to youth services and early years will not go ahead is a ‘relief’ to many families and communities.

The party’s education spokesperson said:

“News that cuts to youth services and other important projects like SureStart and the Pathway Fund will not go ahead is a huge relief today for families and communities.

“These projects are a lifeline to many and crucial to children’s development in the early stages of life, particularly young people in disadvantaged areas and it’s absolutely paramount that they are protected.

“Today’s announcement is a welcome step, but we now need to see an end to cruel and heartless cuts to other services.

“Children and young people are bearing the brunt of Tory austerity and one party’s refusal to form an Executive.

"We need the Assembly and Executive back up and running with no more delays and parties working together to support workers and families facing cruel Tory cuts."