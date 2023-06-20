“As we enter a new phase of our cause, that of the endgame of partition” - MacManus

Sinn Féin MEP for Midlands-Northwest has said we are in the endgame of partition, while addressing crowds gathered in Bodenstown to commemorate Theobald Wolftone.



Addressing the crowd, MacManus said:



“This commemoration serves as a poignant reminder of the ongoing struggle for a new Ireland, a United Ireland, an Ireland that can be a place for all and is a testament of the unbreakable spirit, which is instilled in us as a people.



“This year marks the 225th anniversary of the 1798 Rebellion. It also marks the 100th anniversary since the ending of the counter-revolution that was the Civil War.



“One hundred years later, as we move onwards to that day of Irish Unity, we view an Ireland where Irish Republicanism is to the fore and Sinn Féin the largest political force across our island. Sinn Fein has 300 elected representatives throughout the 32 counties of Ireland who will be giving republican leadership each day of every week of every year.



MacManus concluded by stating that the new phase of the struggle represented the endgame of partition.



“As we enter a new phase of our cause, that of the endgame of partition, Sinn Féin are on the cusp of leading government north and south and we need now, for our activists to be ready to help us achieve and deliver that change.



“So let all of us leave this place inspired. Inspired by the sentiments in Tone’s words ‘Many suffer so that some day all Irish people may know justice and peace.’



“Let us never forget that we stand on the shoulders of giants like Theobald Wolfe Tone. ENDS



(Below) Chris MacManus MEP addressing the crowds at Bodenstown Commemoration





(Below) Réada Cronin TD, Mairéad Farrell TD and Chris MacManus MEP at Annual Wolfe Tone Commemoration in Bodenstown







