Irish living standards continue to fall behind European countries under this failing government - Pearse Doherty TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Finance Pearse Doherty TD has responded to figures published by Eurostat showing that Irish living standards fell further behind European countries.

The figures show that, measured by household welfare, Irish living standards fell further behind the European average in 2022 and stood in the bottom half in the European Union.

Speaking today, Teachta Doherty said:

“In 2022 Irish households struggled under the biggest cost of living crisis in a generation.

“Coupled with this, they have had to deal with persistent government failures in housing, health, and high living costs from energy to childcare.

“Figures released by Eurostat show a continued slide in Irish living standards compared to our European partners.

“Irish living standards fell further behind the European average and stood in the bottom half of the European league table.

“This continues a downward trend since Fine Gael took power in 2011.

“It exposes the growing gap between our economy’s performance and Irish living standards.

“The failure of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party to convert much touted economic gains into higher living standards is a clear failure.

“A deepening housing crisis, access to healthcare, childcare costs and the high cost of living continue to hit the pockets and quality of life of Irish workers and families.

“This drift is a growing threat to the competitiveness of our economy, impacting the ability of firms to attract and retain staff.

“Sinn Féin are committed to tackling these failures and delivering a broad-based rise in living standards for Irish households.”