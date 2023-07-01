A5 upgrade must proceed to prevent further lives from being lost - Pearse Doherty TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Finance, Pearse Doherty TD, has said the government must honour its commitment to fund 50% of the proposed upgrade to the A5 road.

Speaking ahead of a Sinn Féin Dáil motion on the issue, he said that the A5 upgrade is critical to prevent further lives from being lost, and to enhance the social and economic wellbeing of the North West region.

Teachta Doherty said:

“It is time to build the A5 road with no more delays. Far too many families have lost loved ones on this dangerous road - more than 50 people have died since 2006, with ten deaths between October 2021 and October 2022 alone.

“The A5 upgrade was first announced in 2007 in order to transform a dangerous single-lane road into a much safer dual carriageway but 16 years on we are still waiting.

“We cannot wait any longer. We must act to save lives and protect families from further heartbreak.

“The A5 route is important infrastructure linking north and south - a major route for those living and working in the border counties and right across the North West.

“On Tuesday, Sinn Féin will move a motion in the Dáil calling on the government to honour its commitment to fund 50% of the cost of the A5 upgrade, as committed to as past of the St Andrews agreement, so that it is commenced and completed as quickly as possible.

“This would save lives and create jobs as well as enhancing the social and economic wellbeing of the North West region.

“The government must also take all necessary steps to ensure that the Ten-T Road upgrade projects for Donegal, connecting to the A5 and related N2 upgrades receive approval and are delivered as speedily as possible.

“There can be no more delays, and no more lives lost. It is time to build the A5 road.”

