Government must act now to save lives following passing of motion to fund A5 road - Pearse Doherty TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Finance and TD for Donegal, Pearse Doherty, has welcomed tonight’s cross-party support for his party’s Dáil motion that called on government to honour its commitment to fund 50% of the proposed upgrade to the A5 road.

Members of the A5 Enough is Enough Campaign Group, and relatives of those who lost their lives on the road, were in the Dáil public gallery this evening for the debate, and made a presentation to Oireachtas members earlier in the day.

Teachta Doherty said:

“The heartache that delays to the plan to upgrade A5 road have caused countless families was laid bare to Oireachtas members by relatives who have lost their lives and A5 Enough is Enough Campaign Group was laid bare today.

“More than 50 people have died since 2006, with ten deaths between October 2021 and October 2022 alone.

“Oireachtas members heard first hand the harrowing account of Kate Corrigan of the loss of her son Nathan and two others at Christmas 2021.

“Kate and her husband Damian should have been enjoying cherished family time together with their two sons at Christmas but instead woke up to their worst nightmare of having to instead plan a wake for Nathan.

“There are far too many families who have suffered a similar cruel fate; there can be no more.

“I welcome that Sinn Féin’s motion this evening received cross-party support and moved the government to reaffirm its commitment to funding 50% of the road, as committed to as part of the St Andrews Agreement.

“What we need to see now is that the government remains true to its word.

“The government must also take all necessary steps to ensure that the Ten-T Road upgrade projects for Donegal, connecting to the A5 and related N2 upgrades, receive approval and are delivered as speedily as possible.

“There can be no more heartache, no more deaths, no more grieving families, and no more delays. It is time to build the A5 road.”