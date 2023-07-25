Voices of farming and Rural communities must be heard in Unity conversation - MacManus

Sinn Féin MEP for the Midlands and North-West, Chris MacManus, has called on all rural and farming representative organisations to engage in the conversation around the reunification of Ireland.

Speaking from the Erris Agricultural Show in Belmullet, County Mayo, MacManus said: “Brexit has had a profound impact on many sectors, across the island of Ireland. Indeed, as a result of the long trading tradition between Ireland and Britain, the Irish agri-food sector is one of the most exposed to the impacts of Brexit.”

"The conversation around the reunification of Ireland is growing, with more and more sectoral interests beginning to engage to ensure their concerns are known and heeded.”

“It is my view that one sector that could potentially be the biggest beneficiary of reunification is the farming and agricultural sector. Along with this, I believe in a new and united Ireland that rural dwellers and farming will benefit from, provided the appropriate governance structure are put in place.”

“Therefore I believe it is absolutely crucial for farming representative groups to engage in the conversation to ensure that they maximise the benefits that reunification could have for their sector.” ENDS