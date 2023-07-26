Taoiseach has categorically failed to deal with runaway energy costs - Pearse Doherty TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Finance, Pearse Doherty TD, has called on Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to explain why he has not followed through on his commitment to take action against energy companies for failing to pass on savings to consumers.

Figures published recently by the European Commission show that Irish workers and families face some of the highest energy prices in the European Union.

Deputy Doherty has previously written to the Commission for Regulation of Utilities calling for the regulator to undertake an intensive and intrusive supervision of retail pricing in light of falling wholesale energy prices, as Irish households continue to face soaring energy bills.

Teachta Doherty said:

“On 1st March, the Taoiseach said he would take action against energy companies who failed to pass on savings to workers and families. He has categorically failed to do so.

“Figures released recently by the European Commission show that we are the most expensive State in the European Union – with the second highest energy costs and the highest health costs in the EU.

“This is what households are dealing with as they struggle under the biggest cost of living crisis in a generation. Indeed, 250,000 households are currently in arrears.

“This is the government’s legacy and the government’s failure.

“We know that electricity prices in Europe have fallen sharply in recent months while Irish electricity prices remain sky-high.

“This is not acceptable.

“The Taoiseach can fly budget kites all he wants, but he needs to explain why he has failed to hold energy companies accountable; as he committed to in March.

“I wrote to the energy regulator recently calling for it to undertake intensive and intrusive supervision of prices energy companies are charging households and their relationship with falling wholesale prices. The Taoiseach needs to get on board with this call.

“Households are struggling – they deserve transparency and every effort to drive down energy costs.”