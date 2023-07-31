Executive needed to start fixing problems in health service - Dillon

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has expressed concerns after it was revealed that almost of 20% of GP training places are not being filled.

The party’s health spokesperson said:

“At a time when GP services are badly needed with surgeries under significant pressure due to staff shortages, it is very concerning to learn that almost a fifth of GP training places have yet to be filled.

“While the numbers and needs of patients are growing we are losing GPs through retirement, stress and changing work patterns.

“Over 13 years of savage and cruel Tory cuts have decimated public services and has left health services at breaking point.

"We need all parties working together around the Executive table to start fixing the problems in our health service as it continues to deal with unprecedented challenges.”