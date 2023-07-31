Government must support Accenture workers following shock announcement of 890 job losses - Louise O'Reilly TD

Sinn Fein spokesperson on Enterprise, Trade, Employment and Workers’ Rights, Louise O’Reilly TD, has said that today’s announcement that Accenture is to slash 890 jobs from its Irish workforce is a crushing blow for employees and their families, and called for the government to do all they can to support the workers.

Teahcta O’Reilly said:

“The news that Accenture is due to cut 890 jobs from its Irish workforce, having already cut 400 jobs earlier this year, is another crushing blow for workers, their families and communities.

“This announcement comes despite Accenture stating that their Irish business continues to ‘show strong performance’.

“This is yet another concerning blow for tech workers in Ireland, and a worrying sign of continuing volatility in the sector.

“It is essential that Accenture engage quickly and in good faith with the workers and their representatives regarding this announcement and fair redundancy package.

“In addition to engaging with Accenture, the Department of Enterprise must work with IDA Ireland and Enterprise Ireland to understand the skills profile of impacted staff and ensure that profiles are shared with client companies of all state agencies and state supported firms, who may be hiring or looking for similar skills.

“The Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Simon Coveney, must now take stock of the breadth and scale of job losses across the sector, and investigate how many of those who have lost their jobs are being reemployed. We need to know the full picture.

“The volatility in the tech sector over the past 18 months further reinforces the need for all workers to join, and be active, in their trade union.

“Workers need a strong voice in the workplace and the only way to achieve this is through trade unionism.

“I offer my solidarity and support, and that of Sinn Féin, to Accenture workers in what is a very difficult time for them and their families.”