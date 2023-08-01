Windfall Tax needed to cut obscene energy giant profits – Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has called for a windfall tax on the eye-watering profits of big energy corporations who have pocketed billions in profits in the first quarter of 2023.

The party's finance spokesperson said:

“It’s time for a windfall tax on big energy corporations such as BP who are lifting billions in profits while their customers struggle to heat their homes.

“It is an absolute scandal that big energy corporations are walking away with bundles of cash while hiking the bills of workers, families and businesses.

“At a time when we should be moving away from fossil fuels it is galling that companies can make this level of profit and then return a £1 billion in profit to its shareholders.

“The proceeds of a Windfall Tax could be redirected into the pockets of workers and families and to advance efforts to move away from fossil fuels and into renewables to power and heat homes.”