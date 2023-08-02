Dublin Airport Authority not above the law and must comply with planning conditions - Louise O’Reilly TD

Sinn Féin TD for Dublin Fingal, Louise O’Reilly, has said that the Dublin Airport Authority is not above the law and that they must comply with planning conditions as set down by Fingal County Council.

Speaking today, Teachta O’Reilly said:

“Since the opening of the new north runway at Dublin Airport, several communities have come under flight paths for the first time.

“The situation has been a huge shock for the families and businesses affected, and it has been exasperated by the sheer number of night-time flights operating from the runway.

“These communities have known for many months that Dublin Airport Authority is in breach of the conditions of its planning permission in terms of the number of flights allowed at night-time.

“Despite complaints, public meetings and appeals directly to the government, the situation was allowed to continue for a year.

“I welcome the enforcement notice from Fingal County Council and it is important that DAA rectify the matter within the six-week timeframe.

“It didn’t take DAA six weeks to breach the conditions of their planning permission, so it shouldn’t take them more than six weeks to rectify the matter.

“The DAA is not above the law and the authority must comply with the conditions of their planning permission.”