Government has failed to tackle rip-off energy costs as Irish prices remain outlier in Europe - Pearse Doherty TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Finance, Pearse Doherty TD, has responded to figures published by Eurostat and the CSO showing that Irish energy prices have not fallen in line with other European countries.

Deputy Doherty has again called on Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to explain why he has failed to deliver on his commitment to take action against energy companies that fail to reduce prices for households.

The Donegal TD wrote to the Commission for Regulation of Utilities in June calling for the regulator to undertake an intensive and intrusive supervision of retail pricing in light of falling wholesale energy prices.

Speaking today, Teachta Doherty said:

“Figures released by the statistics office of the European Union show that while European energy prices fell in July, Irish energy prices increased.

“The figures released also make clear that while electricity prices have fallen steadily across Europe, Irish electricity prices have remained sky high.

“This is despite the significant drop in wholesale energy costs in the past year.

“In June the ESRI warned that the failure to pass on these reduced costs to households could be due to anti-competitive behaviour by energy companies in order to boost their profits.

“Yet we have had no action from the Taoiseach or the Government.

“This is why I wrote to the energy regulator in June requesting that it undertake intrusive supervision of prices energy companies are charging households.

“Workers and families continue to struggle under this cost of living crisis – they need transparency and action.”