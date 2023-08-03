Community in shock following death of man assaulted in Whitehall - Dessie Ellis TD

Sinn Féin TD for Dublin North West, Dessie Ellis, has said that the death of a man last night following an assault in Whitehall on Sunday morning has shocked the local community.

Deputy Ellis appealed for An Garda Síochána to be given all resources required to bring the perpetrator to justice, and echoed their calls for anybody with information regarding the assault to contact Santry Gardaí immediately.

Teachta Ellis said:

“The news last night of the death of a man following an assault on Larkhill Road on Sunday morning has shocked the local community in Whitehall.

“I want to extend my deepest condolences to the family of the deceased man, and everything possible must be done to ensure that they get justice.

“I echo the pleas from Santry Gardaí for anyone with any information regarding the incident to please come forward immediately.

“The Gardaí are also asking for anyone who may have camera or dash-cam footage from Larkhill Road and Collins Avenue areas between 1am and 6am on Sunday to make that footage available.

“There is a worrying trend of assaults happening across Dublin City, and this one has ended in great tragedy.

“We all deserve to feel safe on our streets and in our homes, and the Gardaí must be given the necessary resources to keep our communities safe and to bring the perpetrators of acts of violence to justice.”