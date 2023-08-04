Huge questions to be answered by Cork City Council officials - Thomas Gould TD

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central, Thomas Gould, has today slammed Cork City Council for failing to act on a report, which highlighted serious issues with Noonan’s Road flats complex in Cork City.

This report was completed in December 2022 yet, less than two weeks ago, Council officials visited Noonan’s Road and claimed they were unaware of the extent of the issues.

Teachta Gould said:

“This report is a shocking indictment of Cork City Council’s failure to resolve issues for residents at Noonan’s Road. The report clearly highlights the poor conditions of these units and the need for urgent long-term solutions. It found serious issues with the units and the long-term recommendation was to rebuild from the ground up.

“The serious structural issues found in this report, with roofs and walls, are deeply concerning. We agree with the recommendation that the most credible and reasonable long-term alternative is to demolish these units and rebuild from the ground up.

“That Cork City Council have sat on this report for over eight months now and failed to move forward with a plan or inform residents of the findings of the report is scandalous. Sinn Féin Cllr Fiona Kerins has raised this issue multiple times over the past number of years but her calls, and the calls of residents, have fallen on deaf ears.

“There are serious questions to answer now. Who had seen this report? Why wasn’t it actioned? Why weren’t Councillors informed? Had Council presented this report to central government? Are there other similar reports into similarly designed flat complexes in Cork City? Where is the plan that should have come from this report? How much did this report cost? Why is another report needed? How much will that report cost?

“At the heart of this issue, there is a strong and vibrant community in Noonan’s Road. They deserve answers and they deserve a plan to resolve these issues.

“Myself and the Sinn Féin Council team - Kenneth Collins, Fiona Kerins, Mick Nugent and Eolan Ryng – will continue to stand up for these residents and for those living in similar situations across the city.”