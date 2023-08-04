Government must create a Shannon River Management Agency to protect homes and livelihoods - Sorca Clarke TD

Sinn Féin TD for Longford-Westmeath, Sorca Clarke, has said the government must act on its promise to create a single Shannon River Management Agency to protect homes and livelihoods.

Deputy Clarke renewed her call following protests by the Save Our Shannon organisation following yet more flooding along the Shannon.

Teachta Clarke said:

“It is nearly three years since I, along with colleagues from Sinn Féin, introduced a Bill that would have paved the way to create a single Shannon River Management Agency.

“The government told us at the time that they agreed with the need to create such an agency.

“Our bill in 2020 was a follow-up to a bill that the then Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams introduced in 2016.

“Yet here we are, nine years on from that, and the Save Our Shannon organisation are once again forced to protest because of astonishing levels of government inaction.

“Once again, people throughout the Shannon region are impacted by flooding - agricultural lands are unusable in many areas, roads are impassable, and people fear for the safety of their homes and livelihoods.

“The government needs to start listening. This region has experienced serious flooding before and residents are justifiably extremely angry and frustrated that plans to alleviate the risks of flooding have not been put in place.

“Sinn Féin has for a long time proposed a standalone body to manage the Shannon and its surroundings. Residents, farmers and business owners are exhausted that this still has not happened.

“The government needs to act now. There can be no more delays, and no more broken promises - the government must create a single Shannon River Management Agency now, and protect people’s homes and livelihoods."