Health, housing and climate top agenda during Brisbane trip

Sinn Féin Finance Spokesperson Pearse Doherty and Foreign Affairs spokesperson Matt Carthy began their weeklong trip to Australia in Brisbane with a meeting with Queensland Health Minister Shannon Fentiman MP.

They also received briefings on Queensland’s energy and jobs plan and transitioning their energy grid, and visited two government social and affordable housing projects. They met with business and trade union leaders and finished the day at a community event with young Irish people who have recently emigrated to Australia.

Speaking from Brisbane, Pearse Doherty said:

“We were delighted to begin our trip to Australia meeting with Queensland Health Minister Shannon Fentiman MP to discuss change that is happening in Ireland including growing support for Irish unity and to look at how Australia is delivering in key areas such as health, affordable housing and climate change. We also got a briefing on Queensland energy and jobs plan and transitioning their energy grid and met with the Electrical Trades Union on their plan for transition.

“We met with Brisbane Housing Company which is delivering social and affordable housing in the city and QBuild which is the Queensland Government's building unit which is building and delivering prefab social and affordable housing while also training the next generation of tradespersons.

“We also attended a business roundtable event hosted by Irish Australia Chamber of Commerce where the focus was on jobs, tourism and renewable energy.

“Our first day concluded with a meeting with young Irish people who have recently emigrated to Australia- many because of the Irish government’s catastrophic failure in housing but who want to be able to return home. We assured them that Sinn Féin is working night and day to change things, so they can come home to a new Ireland.”