Molloy welcomes news fresh inquests into Mid-Ulster murders

Sinn Féin MP Francie Molloy has welcomed news that fresh inquests are to be held into the UVF murders of five Catholic men in Mid-Ulster more than 30 years ago.

Speaking after a ruling by the Attorney General today, the Mid Ulster MP said:

“Today’s announcement that new inquests will finally be held into the murders of Sean Anderson, Thomas Armstrong, Dwayne O'Donnell, Thomas Casey and Phelim McNally is welcome news for the families.

“Two other local men John Quinn and Malcolm Nugent were also killed in the incident at Boyle’s Bar in Cappagh which claimed the lives of Dwayne O’Donnell and Thomas Armstrong.

“The Attorney General ordered the new inquests after citing ‘deficiencies’ in the original investigations and inquests stating there was new information not considered at the first inquests which intelligence 'as to whether state agents/bodies played a role in the deaths' and 'wider evidence suggestive of collusion'.

"Today’s ruling is further evidence that the British government should scrap its flawed legacy bill which is a cynical and cruel attempt to close the door on families who have a right to truth and justice through access to coronial inquests and Article 2 compliant investigations.

“The legacy mechanisms agreed at Stormont House by the two governments and political parties in 2014 should be implemented in a human rights' compliant manner."