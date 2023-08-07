Ruling on fresh inquests into Mid Ulster murders ‘welcome’ - O’Neill

Sinn Féin Leas Uachtarán Michelle O’Neill has said news that fresh inquests will be held into the murder of five men by the UVF is a positive step in the campaign for truth and justice.

Michelle O’Neill said:

“I welcome the Attorney General’s announcement of fresh inquests into the murders of Sean Anderson, Thomas Armstrong, Dwayne O'Donnell, Thomas Casey and Phelim McNally.

“This is a positive step in the campaign for truth and justice into a series of loyalist attacks that also claimed the lives of John Quinn and Malcolm Nugent at Boyle’s Bar in Cappagh over 30 years ago.

“All of these families deserve to know what happened to their loved ones and access justice through the courts.

“The Attorney General’s ruling today has again laid bare the need for the British Government to scrap its cruel and heartless legacy bill that is simply about cover-up and closing door on families ever getting truth.”