Ní Chuilín condemns ‘vicious attack’ on young man in North Belfast

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has condemned a ‘vicious attack’ on a young man in North Belfast in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The North Belfast MLA said:

“I condemn the attack on an 18-year-old man that took place on the Limestone Road in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“This is disgraceful and a young man has now been left with serious injuries as a result of this vicious attack.

“This is now being treated as a sectarian hate crime, and I would urge anyone with information on this attack should bring it forward to the police.”