Matt Carthy meets Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong
Sinn Féin Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Matt Carthy and Finance Spokesperson Pearse Doherty today met with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong in Canberra to discuss ongoing change in Ireland, the need for the political institutions to be re-established in the north and deepening the relationship between Ireland and Australia; something important to shaping a better future for both of our nations.
During the day Matt Carthy along with Pearse Doherty also met with Housing Minister Julie Collins.
Speaking from Canberra Matt Carthy said:
“I was delighted to meet with Minister Wong. Australia is an important international ally to Ireland, politically, economically and socially and it is important the relationship between our two countries is strengthened. It’s also crucial that Ireland leads in enhancing such links between the European Union and Australia.
“Today’s meeting with Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong was an opportunity to discuss recent elections in Ireland and their impact and the wider process of change which is underway.
“We also discussed the Good Friday Agreement, one of the most successful peace accords in the world. Twenty-five years ago political leaders showed huge courage not just in signing the peace accord but in establishing the power sharing political institutions. We need the same determination now to get the Executive back up to work for all, to attract investment, to create jobs, to deliver change, to plan for the future.
“There is a growing conversation in Ireland and internationally about how constitutional change can benefit communities across the island. I raised the need for preparations for Irish unity to begin at governmental level and the need for international support for re-unification.
“There is a long history between Ireland and Australia and now is the time to deepen these relationships in the interests of our peoples.”