Kelly to raise concerns at unprecedented PSNI data breach at Policing Board emergency meeting

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has said an unprecedented data breach affecting up to 10,000 police officers and staff could put lives in danger.

The party’s policing spokesperson said:

“This was an unprecedented data breach which could have put the lives of many police officers, staff and their families in danger.

“While no addresses were given surnames, ranks and locations were provided in a table and a spreadsheet.

“We need to know how this breach occurred.

“There is an emergency Policing Board meeting on Thursday. I will be asking why safeguards were not in place to prevent such a breach happening and how quickly measures can be put in place to ensure it won’t happen again.

“In circumstances where the level of threat is at severe after the attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell there will be huge concern among members of the PSNI and their families and the wider community at this revelation.”