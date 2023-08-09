Pearse Doherty meets Australian Finance Minister Katy Gallagher

Sinn Féin Finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty today met with Australian Finance Minister Katy Gallagher in Canberra to discuss ongoing change in Ireland, economic opportunities and deepening the relationship between Ireland and Australia.

Speaking from Canberra Pearse Doherty said:

“I was delighted to meet with Minister Gallagher. Australia is an important international ally to Ireland, politically, economically and socially and it is important the relationship between our two countries is strengthened.

“Today’s meeting with Minister for Finance Katy Gallagher was an opportunity to discuss how stronger, fairer economies can be built to deliver for ordinary workers and families in Ireland and in Australia.

“We discussed the Australian government’s plans to deliver high quality jobs and a better quality of life for its people. We also discussed how they are dealing with challenges such as climate change, health and large-scale affordable housing.

“We also discussed the growing conversation around constitutional change in Ireland and the huge economic potential that would be unlocked by Irish unity. Recent elections in the north saw seismic change. We now need to see the Executive get back up and running to work for all, to attract investment, to create jobs and harness economic opportunities.

“There is a long history and deep friendship between Ireland and Australia and now is the time to deepen these relationships in the interests of our people and to deliver stronger, fairer economies.”