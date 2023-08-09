Advisory Council must focus on harnessing power of AI while protecting workers and society - Louise O’Reilly TD
Sinn Féin spokesperson on Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Louise O’Reilly TD, has welcomed the government decision to establish an Artificial Intelligence Advisory Council, a move which Sinn Féin has been calling for since earlier this year.
Teachta O’Reilly said:
“The establishment of an Artificial Intelligence Advisory Council is a welcome development, but it must deliver a dual mandate of ensuring we harness the positive power of AI while protecting workers and society from the negative aspects of the technology.
“Artificial Intelligence (AI) is not new, it is a technology which has existed for some time, however, the pace, scale, and nature of its growth in recent times has catapulted it to the forefront of the public and political consciousness.
“AI is a profoundly disruptive technology, and as a result it is accompanied by levels of technological anxiety. This is no different to the anxieties which accompanied technological advances such as the loom, the motor car, or the mobile phone.
“The job of politicians is to keep pace with the technology and where it is going.
“It was for this reason that I previously called for the establishment of a forum on AI, with a specific focus on the technological surveillance of workers using artificial intelligence and machine learning.
“Therefore, it is essential that the Advisory Council contains worker representatives from the trade union movement.
“There is a need for the State to get ahead of developments in the Artificial Intelligence space, to shape its direction of travel at a national and European level, to exploit the economic opportunities of AI and harness its positive power, and legislate, where necessary, to protect workers and society.”