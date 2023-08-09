O'Dowd expresses concern at Lurgan job losses announcement

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd has expressed his deep concern at the announcement of up to 500 job losses at a Lurgan-based haulage company, Morgan McLernon after they were told the company is considering shutting down.

Mr O'Dowd said:

"This announcement will be devastating news for the workers at the company and for the local economy.

"It should not be lost on anyone that the company has pinned much of the blame for this announcement on the Brexit fall-out.

"With no Economy Minister in place as a result of the boycott of the Executive by one party I will be contacting the Permanent Secretary at the Department of Economy to see what it can do to support the company and its workers.”