Government must reintroduce the ban on no-fault evictions in response to dramatic rise in eviction notices - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing, Eoin Ó Broin TD, has called on government to immediately reintroduce the ban on no-fault evictions.

The call was made as figures released by the Residential Tenancies Board today showed a dramatic increase in eviction notices issued by landlords from April to June.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“RTB figures released today show a dramatic increase in eviction notices issued by landlords between April and June of this year. The total number of notices was 5,735, up from 4,735 the month previous.

“The primary driver of the increase in landlords selling their property. There has been a dramatic 38% increase in this category of eviction notice compared to the previous quarter with 3,633 notices issued on grounds of sale in Q2 compared to 2,631 in Q1.

“These figures show that the number of people at risk of homelessness is set to grow in the coming months leading to further rises in homelessness.

“Government must immediately reintroduce the ban on no fault evictions until such time as the numbers of people in emergency accommodation starts to fall.

“The need to deliver an additional quantum of social and affordable housing specifically for those in emergency accommodation utilising emergency planning powers and new building technologies. And they must ramp up the social and cost rental tenant-in-situ schemes.

“The government was wrong to end the ban on no-fault evictions.

“Since April they have been left playing catch-up, and more and more people lose their rental homes.

“If we are to see levels of homelessness fall, we need an emergency response and we need it now.”