Garda reserve regulations must be updated - Pa Daly TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson for Justice, Pa Daly TD, has called for the Garda reserve regulations to be updated, and for recruitment to the reserve to resume.

Teachta Daly said:

“Currently, Gardaí tell me that they are waiting for the publication of updated regulations for the Garda Reserve before they can recruit to the reserve. This could help to relieve the pressure frontline Gardaí are currently under.

"Sinn Féin have been clear for a number of years that recruitment into An Garda Síochána has been below what is necessary to keep up with the needs of the public. There is now an increasing crisis in both recruitment and retention.

“This leads to a negative cycle of Gardaí becoming stretched and burnt out, which leads to further retention issues. Every potentially impactful measure must now be examined to try to stop this negative cycle.

“This includes the recruitment of new Garda Reserve members, who could aid in certain duties, freeing up full time members of the force for policing duties.

"However this is not possible due to the lack of up to date regulations, and Garda Reserve numbers have dwindled. I am calling on the Minister for Justice to take action as soon as possible."