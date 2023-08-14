Murphy welcomes continuation of GP services at Brookeborough and Tempo practice

Sinn Féin MLA Áine Murphy has welcomed confirmation that the Western Trust will take up the GP contract for Brookeborough and Tempo practice to ensure local people can continue to access a GP.

The Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA said:

“It is welcome news that Western Trust have confirmed that they will take over the contract for Brookeborough and Tempo Surgery from September 1st.

“This will be a huge reassurance to patients that they can continue to access services at this surgery as normal.

“The Department of Health must now redouble their efforts to secure a permanent GP contractor for this practice and will continue to work with the Department to ensure that happens.

“Our entire health service and health workers are under huge pressure. They need a health minister and an Executive in place and taking decisions to tackle the problems facing health and social care.”