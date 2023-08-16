Minister must provide update on TAMS applications without delay - Claire Kerrane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Agriculture, Claire Kerrane TD, has called on Minister Charlie McConalogue to provide an update on applications to the new Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3) without delay.

The closing date for tranche 1 of TAMS applications was at the end of June. Since then, no update has been provided to farmers or farm advisors on the status of their applications.

Speaking today, Teachta Kerrane said:

“We are in the middle of August and farmers still do not know if their TAMS application has been approved. This is unacceptable.

“Thousands of farmers across the state are stuck in limbo, where they have no idea if or when they might be able to start planned works.

“The situation is understandably causing stress and frustration for farmers, many of whom want to proceed with works as soon as possible.

“As representatives from organisations such as the IFA and ICMSA have noted, it is incredibly difficult for farmers to plan or work to a timeline when they don’t know whether they are going to get a grant.

“The delay in getting TAMS applications approved is causing many farmers to have to push back planned works. Farmers need urgent clarity in order to get works done in 2023 as intended.

“I am calling on the Minister and his Department to provide an update on TAMS applications immediately.”