Scrambler legislation must be enabled without delay - Quinlivan, Ward and Daly

Sinn Féin TD for Limerick, Maurice Quinlivan, has received confirmation from Gardaí that parts of the Road Traffic and Roads Act 2023, in relation to scramblers, are still awaiting enactment.

This means Gardaí still lack the powers of search, seizure and arrest related to inappropriate use of scrambler bikes.

Teachta Quinlivan said:

“The additional powers afforded to Gardaí by the Road Traffic and Roads Act 2023 will allow for greater enforcement powers with regards to the seizure of scramblers.

"The RSA notes that many of those injured in scrambler and quad bike accidents are under the age of 18.

“A robust and dedicated response is needed as the situation has worsened over recent years. Some of the drivers wear balaclavas and often drive in a deliberately reckless manner. People are frightened and the topic has been one of huge concern across Limerick, and indeed, across the state.

“I have spoken to many elderly people who are terrified of scramblers. They also have a hugely negative impact on many of our communities due to the noise. We need a much stronger response from the Gardaí on this issue.

“I have seen children as young as five or six operating these vehicles in public spaces. Those who misuse these vehicles have no care for the danger they pose either to themselves or to other road users and pedestrians.

"Without the enactment of the agreed legislation, I fear that it is only a matter of time until there is a serious injury or death arising out of operation of these vehicles by youths and children.”

Teachta Mark Ward, Sinn Féin member of the Oireachtas Justice Committee said:

“You only have to walk down any street or into any park in Dublin Mid-West and you will be confronted by the noise of scramblers.

“These scramblers are potential lethal weapons in the hands of young and inexperienced drivers, posing a threat to their own safety and those of others.

“Along with a number of colleagues, Sinn Fein produced legislation to resolve this problem, which forced the Government to finally introduce laws.

“However, even after these laws went through the Dáil, they have continued to sit on their hands. We need this legislation enacted urgently."

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Justice, Pa Daly TD said:

“A number of my colleagues have been active on this issue for many years now, and it is to their credit that the government finally took action in the recent Road Traffic and Roads Act.

“However the lack of an enactment of this legislation means communities continue to be terrorised by the public order and environmental issues improper use of these bikes cause.

"I call on the Minister for Justice to take immediate action to enact this legislation."