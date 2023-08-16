‘No place for displays of hate’ – Kelly

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has branded scenes from 15 August bonfires in Derry ‘disgraceful’ and said it’s time to end displays of hate.

The party’s policing spokesperson said

“Images from bonfires in Derry on Tuesday are disgraceful and wrong.

“The burning of all flags, wreaths and posters is deeply offensive, it is a disrespectful, and it must end.

“There is no place for these displays of hate no matter where they are in our society.



“All of this is in stark contrast to the many excellent community festivals that are taking place across the city; celebrating art, culture, the future and everything that is good about the city and its people.”