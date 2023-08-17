Toxic algae highlights need for action on water quality – Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said the occurrences of toxic algae in numerous locations this summer highlights the need for action on water quality.

The East Derry MLA said:

"I have been in repeated contact with the NI Environment Agency (NIEA) on the occurrences of toxic algae in the water including in the sea at Castlerock, Portstewart, Benone and Downhill.

"The occurrence of toxic algae can be exacerbated by high levels of nutrients associated with pollution in the water, as well as by higher than average temperature and some invasive species.

"I have asked the NIEA what actions were being taken to address the issues causing the more frequent occurrence of toxic algae.

“NIEA have said that meetings to progress actions within the River Basin Management Plan to improve water quality will begin in September and will include measures targeted at reducing excess nutrients at source, such as the agriculture industry.

"The instances of toxic algae in numerous locations this summer highlights the need for action on water quality and it is important that this is taken forward as a priority."