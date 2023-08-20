Louise O’Reilly TD condemns Dublin stabbing

Sinn Féin TD for Dublin Fingal, Louise O’Reilly, has condemned an incident on Grafton Street in which a man was stabbed earlier this morning.

Speaking this morning, Teachta O’Reilly said:

“This morning’s incident on Grafton Street, in which a man in his 30s was stabbed, was deeply disturbing. Anyone with any information about this attack must bring it forward to Gardaí immediately.

“Everyone should be entitled to be safe in our nation’s capital, be they Dubliners, workers or tourists. However it’s clear that there are serious issues with crime in the city that must be tackled by government.

“During their time in office, Fine Gael have failed to invest in, adequately fund and show leadership for the Gardaí. As a result, there aren’t enough Guards on our streets, they don’t have the resources they need and they feel overstretched and under-supported. It isn’t good enough.

“Sinn Féin have outlined our proposals to keep communities safe by putting Guards back on our streets with the resources they need to do their jobs safely and effectively. Minister McEntee must act and implement our proposals urgently, to finally get to grips with the issue of crime in Dublin.”