Pa Daly TD condemns Grafton Street stabbing
Sinn Féin spokesperson on Justice, Pa Daly TD, has called for action from the government on foot of a stabbing on Grafton Street in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Teachta Daly said:
“I am appalled by the details of this latest attack, which is one of a series that have occurred over the summer months.
“It is becoming increasingly clear how inappropriate the remarks of government Ministers were, as they refused to accept there was an issue with Garda morale and with attacks in the city centre.
“A greater sense of urgency and imagination needs to be shown. Senior Garda sources who I spoke to rightly pointed to the importance of updating the garda reserve regulations so recruitment of reservists could resume.
“Non-core duties, as detailed in the Future of Policing report, should be given to other agencies. Retention and recruitment should both be improved also.
“These attacks are becoming worryingly frequent and will impact on the economic and social life of those who live and work in the city. Fine Gael’s legacy on justice is becoming increasingly clear and they must face up to the reality of the situation.”