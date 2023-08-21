Reforms at RTÉ must include wider cultural change - Brian Stanley TD

Sinn Féin TD and Chair of the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee, Brian Stanley TD, has said RTÉ must act to ensure there is a change of culture within the public broadcaster.

His comments follow confirmation by RTÉ that contract negotiations with Ryan Tubridy have concluded without plans for the host to return to the media organisation.

Teachta Stanley said:

“The decision not to renew Mr Tubridy’s contract is a matter for RTÉ. It is clear that the issues at the heart of this scandal went far beyond one individual. Serious questions remain about the broader culture in RTÉ that has been unearthed in recent months.

“There has evidently been an insider culture with opaque sweet heart deals for ‘top talent’ in stark contrast to the conditions experienced by ordinary workers. We have also seen a concerning lack accountability and transparency around the spending of taxpayers’ money, with farcical revelations around luxury trips and events funded by public money. All of this is indicative of a broader culture that will not be resolved with the employment of a single individual.

“PAC has requested 58 pieces of information, some of which have not been provided by RTÉ or only provided partially. I am again appealing for them to submit this information without any further delay. This includes crucial information around exit packages for top staff, the names of those involved in the Renault deal and the details of commercial deals for other presenters.

“We need to see this information provided so that the whole system can be reformed and public confidence can be restored in our public service broadcaster. It is crucial that the public can trust RTÉ once again and know that the public money it receives is spent with the transparency, accountability and respect necessary.”