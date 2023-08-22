Businesses impacted by toxic algae should look into Hardship Rate Relief - Archibald
Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said businesses impacted by toxic algae should look into Hardship Rate Relief.
The East Derry MLA said:
"Occurrences of toxic algae this summer are very concerning from an environmental perspective and I have been in repeated contact with the NI Environment Agency about this.
"Toxic algae in both the River Bann and the sea off the north coast at Castlerock, Portstewart, Benone and Portrush has also occurred at the busiest time of the year for tourism, which is when many local businesses make the most of their annual income, and therefore has had a detrimental impact on local businesses.
"Businesses who have been directly impacted as a result of toxic algae may be able to get some help in the form of Hardship Rate Relief.
"Hardship Rate Relief is intended to assist a business recover from a temporary crisis, financial or otherwise, as a result of exceptional circumstances.
"So I would encourage businesses to check if they are eligible for this assistance and further information is available at 'nibusinessinfo'."